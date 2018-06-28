× Fly in a WWII-era B-17 bomber in Greenwood this weekend

GREENWOOD, Ind. – This weekend you can take flight in a WWII-era B-17 bomber.

The beautifully restored “Aluminum Overcast” is a B-17 Flying Fortress that was used primarily in Europe during WWII. Because of their long range capability, they were known for flying into battle with no fighter escort, relying on their own defensive capabilities to ensure a successful mission.

After the war, most were cut up for scrap, used for Air Force research, or sold in the surplus market. There are less than 15 B-17’s still airworthy, including the “Aluminum Overcast.”

Tours and flights are organized by the EAA and available to the public June 29 to July 1, 2018 at the Indy South Greenwood Airport. Flights will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and ground tours are available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

