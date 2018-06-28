× Greenfield police arrest 37-year-old woman accused of arson

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman accused of setting an apartment on fire in May.

On the night of May 24, authorities were dispatched to an apartment fire in the 200 block of W. Main St. The fire was contained to a single apartment, but water and smoke damaged spread to five additional apartments and two businesses.

Following a month-long investigation, police arrested Lisa Espingo-Rangel, 37, of Greenfield, on a felony count of arson.

Damage estimates are in excess of $50,000.

She was arrested without incident and was transported to the Hancock County Jail.