Here comes the heat: Hot dome to take hold with rain chances small

TEMPERATURES ON THE RISE

Have you heard? Heat and humidity are on the way to central Indiana and summer will get into full swing!

Temperatures will rise along with the humidity as we enter the weekend. In advance of the oppressive levels of heat and humidity, advisories have been hoisted in central Indiana late Thursday for Friday and Saturday afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday.