Personalized bricks available for purchase as Boy Scout troop works to build veterans memorial

WHITESTOWN, Ind.– Construction is underway in Whitestown on a new veterans memorial, and you can help them complete it.

Officials say the space will be a place where residents can sit and reflect on the sacrifices made by military members. It will include more than 3,000 personalized bricks honoring local veterans, five limestone blocks recognizing each military branch and two limestone benches where visitors can take time to read the names.

Boy Scout Troop 358, who are all students at Zionsville High School, created the idea for the project. Sophomore Chris Luciani and juniors Luke Revercomb and Lucas Pishon are working toward their Eagle Scout rank.

Luciani is in charge of building the brick walkway, Pishon is responsible for the memorial markers and Revercomb is handling the landscaping.

“I chose this project to show my admiration for the sacrifices made by Veterans and their families.” said Luciani.

Money from the brick sales will help fund the project. Two GoFundMe pages have been set up here and here.

“I wanted to make something that would last and that benefits the entire community for a long time.” said Pishon. “I wanted to make a place where people can honor the men and women who served our country.”

Bricks can be purchased in honor of someone who has served, or a family brick can be purchased to show support for the military.

“We’re hoping that this memorial will be a nice sanctuary where people can enjoy and understand all that has been given to us as a result of the men and women who have served our country.” said Revercomb.

The new memorial is set to be unveiled on Sept. 8 during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Whitestown Municipal Complex from 12-2 p.m.