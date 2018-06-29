Be our guest at King Ribs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Founded in 1990 by Theopolis Clardy Sr the premise was built on fast service. King Ribs established one of the first drive thru barbecue restaurants in Indiana, proving barbecue can be served in a fast manner, and still provide great food! King Ribs strives to put out a quality product every day, provide fast friendly courteous service, and be a positive force in the community. The mac&cheese and baked beans were made from scratch by the matriarch of the family Mildred Clardy. She also was responsible for the sweet potato pies. Now everybody knows that in order to have good barbecue you need to have a good sauce and Theopolis and Mildred both worked on this until they came up with a great sauce. The first location was 4130 N Keystone and while the concept took a little while to catch on i.e. drive thru BBQ, once the word got out about the good food and quality service the business was off and running. The next location was on Lafayette Rd which has been replaced by 3145 W 16th Street location. There is a 3rd location at 56th and Georgetown. Open: Monday - Thursday 11am to 10pm Friday - Saturday 11am to 12 Midnight Sunday - 12 Noon to 10pm.

