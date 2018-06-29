Billiard Club in Anderson becomes popular spot for youth who love pool

ANDERSON, Ind. — Children and teens in Anderson are coming together for their passion for the game of pool.

The Billiard Club has become a popular spot in downtown Anderson for pool players in the community. Just this year, the club started its first junior pool league.

“We had a lot of interest,” said Jim Knifley, co-owner of the Billiard Club. “They watched their parents play league and got interested, so we decided to form a junior league to give something back to the community.”

The East Central Indiana Junior Pool Players is for youth ages 7 to 17.

Here’s a quick look inside the Billiard Club in Anderson where several kids and families come together each week to play pool. pic.twitter.com/iQGBIYP8SC — Olivia McClellan (@OliviaMNews) June 29, 2018

“It takes you away from problems you have in life and it’s just really calming.” said 11-year-old, Autumn Hensley.

“I’ve made so many friends, so many people I never would have met if it wasn’t for this place,” said 14-year-old, Brandy Smith. “It’s like a home away from home.”

Jim and Chastity Knifley opened the Billiard Club in September 2015 to share their love of pool with the Anderson community.

“I watched my dad play,” Jim said. “I started playing when I was six years old and then when I got out of high school, I really got the bug and started traveling around the world playing pool.”

The league already has more than 20 youth members who meet weekly to practice. Several of the club’s members play competitively and have won awards at the state and national level.

“Kids nowadays don’t have a whole lot of things they can get interested in to,” Chastity said. “It gets them off the streets and gives them a little bit of competition.”