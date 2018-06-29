× Caesars to take over Indiana Grand, Hoosier Park

LAS VEGAS, Nv. – Caesars Entertainment Corporation has announced that they have been approved for their proposed acquisition of Centaur Holdings, the company that owns Indiana Grand and Hoosier Park.

The Indiana Horse Racing Commission and the Indiana Gaming Commission approved the deal Friday and it’s expected to be completed in mid-July.

“This acquisition represents an outstanding opportunity to expand our footprint in a growing region while also leveraging our Total Rewards loyalty network to benefit the customers of Indiana Grand and Hoosier Park,” said Caesars Entertainment’s President and CEO Mark Frissora.

Indiana Grand and Hoosier Park welcome more than 6.5 million guests combined each year in central Indiana.

The purchase of the two casinos and racetracks adds to the Caesars’ portfolio in the Hoosier State. They already own Horseshoe Hammond in northwest Indiana and Horseshoe Southern Indiana.