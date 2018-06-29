× First round of public meetings to begin July 11 regarding plan to enhance the White River

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officials in Indianapolis and Hamilton County are working on a plan to enhance 58 miles of the largest river in central Indiana—and they need community feedback.

The White River Vision Plan is a comprehensive strategy to promote access to the river for residents and visitors. Organizers are exploring ways to connect the city to attractions, arts and entertainment venues, hiking and biking trails and neighborhoods. It will also propose recreational water attractions while keeping in mind the ecological and environmental impact.

The plan under development is designed to promote the following points:

Access to the White River for residents and visitors — our two largest, most important audiences

The environmental value and ecological quality of the river corridor, including its water quality and natural habitats

Connection to attractions, arts and entertainment venues, hiking and biking trails, and neighborhoods

Experiences along the water that contribute to our shared cultural heritage and history

Central Indiana leaders have been hard at work to come up with preliminary ideas. They’ll present their findings in a series of public meetings, with the first round beginning July 11. Here are the dates and times:

Wednesday, July 11 at Noblesville City Hall from 6 – 8 p.m. 16 S. 10th St. Noblesville, 46060

Thursday, July 12 at Marian University’s Paul J. Norman Center from 12 – 2 p.m. The Center is located on the north end of the campus across from Allison Mansion. 3200 Cold Spring Rd, Indianapolis, 46222

Thursday, July 12 at Riverside Park Family Center Auditorium from 6 – 8 p.m. 2420 East Riverside Drive Indianapolis, 46208

In addition to the public meetings, the project team will hold focus groups, community surveys and other events for residents, property owners, neighborhood groups, businesses, elected officials, tourism officials, environmental advocacy organizations and regulatory agencies.

Once the 12-month planning period is complete, the final plan will be shared. You can keep up-to-date at this website or through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.