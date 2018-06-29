Heat for the weekend and through the Fourth of July; Rain threat is small

Please enable Javascript to watch this video HEAT WAVE UNDERWAY Summer heat has arrived again in central Indiana - Friday marked the 11th 90-degree day of the year! That is the most so early in a year since 2012 and first one in ten days.

A Long with the temperature rise comes humidity - humidity Friday's afternoon that was higher than Miami Florida. The combination of heat and humidity combined to make it fell like it is over 100-degrees. By 5 pm the heat index reached 102° in Peru and 103° in Lafayette. Indianapolis topped 100° at 3 pm - the fourth time already this year with a triple digit heat index.

An upper level high pressure is moving in again and under the weight of the this high comes sinking air. As the air sinks it compresses and like any gas, when it compresses it heats up. This so-called dome of heat or hot dome is expanding and strengthening entering the weekend with now over 20 states under some form of warm weather advisory. As it sits overhead, hot temperatures and minimal rain chances come along with it.

Heat and humidity hold through the weekend with each afternoon possibly topping 100-degree heat indices. The Heat Advisory is in effect thought 8 pm Sunday but that may need to be extended into Sunday as well, we will wait word form the National Weather Service. Plan for a 100° to 105° heat index both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

HEAT HANGS AROUND WELL INTO JULY

This heat wave has staying power! As noted in our earlier posts, the hot dome is to expand west over the next few days bringing wide-spread heat and humidity well past the Fourth of July and into next weekend!

Persistent high pressure should keep afternoon temps near 90-degrees each day with just a slight adjustment coming tho the humidity behinds a wind shift early Monday.

Sunday night into Monday offers the best threat for some rainfall and even some cooling. While rain threat is limited under this weather pattern, a passing front will lower humidity levels early next week. Its a small change but it also lowers the heat index for much of next week.