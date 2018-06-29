Gun-wielding man shot by officers in Muncie after setting house on fire, ISP says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. – Indiana State Police is investigating a police-involved shooting in Muncie that ended with one man hospitalized.

Muncie Police Department were called to a home in the 3600 block of North Franklin Street for a report of a domestic situation around 12:30 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they discovered the house on fire. A woman standing outside of the home told officers her husband set their home ablaze, and he was still inside.

Officers attempted to enter the home to rescue the man, but the smoke was too thick.

As fire crews arrived and entered the front of the home, the man came around the side of the house with a handgun. Officers gave verbal commands to drop the gun, but the man refused to follow those commands, and instead he pointed the gun in their direction.

According to ISP, officers were forced to fire on the man, who was later identified as Gary Mort, age 56. Mort was transported him to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

When the investigation is completed it will be turned over to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office for review and possible charges against Mort.