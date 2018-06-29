Police say woman, child found dead on northeast side in suspected murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and child on the northeast side as a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Bunker Hill Drive, near East 42nd Street and North Sherman Drive, around 2:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot.

IMPD says an adult and juvenile female were the victims. The age of the child has not been released.

“Right now indicators (show) that it is a murder-suicide, the evidence on the scene is telling detectives that’s more than likely what this is, that it’s a very tragic murder-suicide that we’re working with,” said IMPD officer Michael Hewitt.

Family members came over to check on them after not having heard from them for a few days. Maintenance staff let them inside.

Police say it's unclear exactly how long the woman hadn't been heard from.

"The investigation will certainly determine that through interviewing and checking phone records and credit card numbers should they need to check those things,” said Hewitt.

The relationship between the two victims has not been confirmed.