ISP: Trump-shaped ecstasy pills found during large drug bust operation

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – During “Operation Blue Anvil,” Indiana State Police arrested 129 people and found ecstasy pills that featured President Trump’s face.

Nine different departments in north central Indiana teamed up for six days to make the arrests, geared at stopping drug trafficking on Indiana highways.

“This is the eighth straight year we have organized summer driving season kickoff patrols,” stated Indiana State Police Sergeant Dan Prus, who organized and oversaw the patrols. “Summer is a peak travel time with an increased volume of people traveling thought-out Indiana.

The ecstasy pills depicting the president’s face were orange and had the phrase “great again” written on the back.

In addition to finding ecstasy, officers located cocaine, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, MDMA, prescription medication and numerous drugs that have yet to be identified.