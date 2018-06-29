Making a way for second chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lisa Parker never thought her son would be hooked on drugs. He was a standout student and athlete at Westfield High School who started experimenting with LSD with his friends. After countless denials and even figuring out how to get around a drug test, her son's drug problem was exposed. “I never thought it would hit my family” said Parker.

When her son had to leave school in order to go through rehab twice, Westfield High school Counselor Christy Ulsas promised she would not give up on Lisa’s son. Come graduation time he not only graduated, he graduated with honors. Lisa says seeing how the school supported her son and their family is an example of how everyone in the community must to work together to save our children.

For going the extra mile and never giving up on a young man who needed a second chance to make better choices, Fox 59 and Community Health Network are proud to name Christy Ulsas the June Community Hero of the Month.

Christy suggests these resources for any family needing support.

Resources:The Four Season of Recovery for Parents of Alcoholics and Addicts by Michael Speakman, L.I.S,A.C

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones www.palgroup.org