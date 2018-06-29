Million dollar fountain broken after first full season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A fountain designed to help Hoosiers celebrate 200 years of Indiana history is on the fritz. The fountain at Bicentennial Plaza, located next to the Indiana Statehouse, is not operating as the motors to run it have broken.

The fountain opened in the fall of 2016 as Indiana celebrated its bicentennial. It's scheduled to run six months of the year, according to Indiana Dept. of Administration Director of Communications Molly Deuberry Craft.

The fountain was operational during 2017, but this year crews found the drainage system in place wasn't working properly.

"Unfortunately, in February of 2018, a weather event damaged some of the underground equipment and we haven't been able to open it this year," said Deuberry Craft.

The fountain comes with 56-water fountain heads that can make the water light up. A couple dozen lights, enclosed in cubes, also sit around the fountain.

Estimates are it will cost $92,000 to make the repairs.

"Right now, we are working with the outside contractor and designer who helped put the project together to determine the best comprehensive, overall, solution to make sure we have a complete, holistic, approach," Deuberry Craft said. "Once we have have all that figured out, the handling of the price tag could come from general funds out of the state budget. I don't believe it would take any additional effort on the part of legislators to make that happen."

The million dollar fountain was paid for through the general fund, according to Deuberry Craft.