Report: Bojan Bogdanovic staying in Indy after Pacers pick up option

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Bogie will be back.

The small forward had his 2018-19 team option picked up by the Pacers on Friday, according to a report from Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

Last summer, he signed a two-year deal after being an unrestricted free agent. The $10.5M option wasn’t guaranteed until Friday’s deadline.

The Croatian is coming off a career year with Indiana. He averaged 14.3 PPG over 80 starts, taking over Paul George’s position. The underrated Bogdanovic plays great perimeter defense and shot over 40% from downtown.

He will be a free agent after this upcoming season.

Earlier Friday, the Pacers declined point guard Joe Young’s team option.