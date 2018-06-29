Report: Bojan Bogdanovic staying in Indy after Pacers pick up option

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 08: Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates after making a shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Bogie will be back.
The small forward had his 2018-19 team option picked up by the Pacers on Friday, according to a report from Yahoo’s Shams Charania.
Last summer, he signed a two-year deal after being an unrestricted free agent. The $10.5M option wasn’t guaranteed until Friday’s deadline.
The Croatian is coming off a career year with Indiana. He averaged 14.3 PPG over 80 starts, taking over Paul George’s position. The underrated Bogdanovic plays great perimeter defense and shot over 40% from downtown.
He will be a free agent after this upcoming season.
Earlier Friday, the Pacers declined point guard Joe Young’s team option.