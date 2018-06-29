Staying cool in the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, IN – This weekend’s heat wave could be a dangerous situation for some especially if they’re not prepared. Emergency physicians at Eskenazi Health want to make sure people take the necessary steps to stay cool.

With temperatures reaching as high as the mid-90s, physicians warn these conditions can result in heat-related issues without proper preparation. Heat stroke or heat exhaustion can happen once temperatures hit 80 degrees.

“You start to feel nauseous and a little weak. Those are the warning signs that it’s time to get out of the heat,” said Dr. Butch Humbert.

Indianapolis EMS said heat related calls are up this summer. They see nine patients on average a day if the temperature is 90 degrees or higher. Dr. Humbert with Eskenazi Health urged people to hydrate, wear light-colored clothing and try to stay inside as much as possible.

“If you don’t need to be outside in the heat, stay out,” he said.

This brutal heat felt even hotter for workers in food trucks downtown on Friday. Luis Ramirez helps run Las Tortuagas and said it feels 10 degrees warmer inside his truck.

“We have gone through more than a gallon of water in the last two to three hours,” said Ramirez.

Dr. Humbert said heat stroke can be life threatening depending on the severity of it. He encouraged people to pay attention to the warning signs.

“The misting fans is a really good way to cool off. Get your skin a little bit wet and be in some sort of airflow can help your body release heat,” he said.