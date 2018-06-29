Tracking high heat and humidity through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The heat has arrived to central Indiana with highs in the lower 90s returning this afternoon. The heat and high humidity will create uncomfortable weather conditions through the weekend. Heat index values will likely exceed 100° this afternoon and Saturday.

As a result, a Heat Advisory has been issued for much of central Indiana from 2 PM Friday through 8 PM Saturday. Our northern counties and northern Indiana are under an Excessive Heat Warning from Noon Friday through 8 PM Sunday. It is important to stay hydrated this weekend and take several breaks if you have outdoor plans.

High pressure near the East Coast will keep much of the area dry through the weekend. However, another system will arrive on Sunday and it will bring our next round of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will still climb into the lower 90s despite the rain chances and increasing cloud cover.

This hot and humid weather pattern is going to linger for the next several days. The Independence Day forecast is looking hot with highs in the lower 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours on the holiday.