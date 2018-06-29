× Former American Senior Communities CEO sentenced in multi-million dollar kickback scheme

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The former CEO of American Senior Communities learned his sentence in a multi-million dollar kickback scheme.

A judge sentenced former CEO James Burkhart to 114 months, plus an additional 12 months. However, the sentences will be served concurrently, meaning Burkhart will serve 9.5 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler had recommended a 151-month sentence for Burkhart, which would have been equivalent to about 12 and a half years.

Burkhart was fired from his position in September 2015, several days after a large-scale FBI raid at a series of homes and corporate headquarters. He was charged about a year later in October 2016.

According to a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors say Burkhart and three other men personally pocketed nearly $19.4 million dollars in criminal proceeds through different schemes and kickback arrangements.

Burkhart agreed to plead guilty in December 2017 to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and health care fraud; conspiracy to violate the anti-kickback statute; and money laundering.

In a statement released through his law firm, Burkhart confirmed he received “illegal payments from various suppliers of products and services to American Senior Communities.”

“I accept responsibility today for criminal actions I took while I served as CEO of American Senior Communities. I am deeply sorry for having taken advantage of my relationships and positions for the sake of personal financial gain.”

Minkler released the Government’s Sentencing Memorandum last Friday, recommending the 151-month sentence. Burkhart’s defense team wanted him to serve 48 months.

The three other men who were charged in this case are former COO Daniel Benson, former contractor Steven Ganote and the former CEO’s brother Joshua Burkhart. Their sentencing hearings will happen in July.