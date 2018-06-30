× 61-year-old bicyclist struck, killed by SUV in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. – A 61-year-old man on his bicycle was struck and killed Saturday morning in Fishers.

Shortly before 10 a.m., police responded to a serious crash involving an SUV and a bicyclist on Brooks School Rd. near Broadmoor Drive.

The man, identified as Robert Lackey, of Fishers, was struck and later died of his injuries at Eskenazi Hospital.

Police say the driver of a Buck SUV, identified as Deborah Sundstrom, was driving northbound on Brooks School Rd. and stated she did not see the bicyclist in time to avoid the crash.

This crash continues to be an active investigation.