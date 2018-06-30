Families trying to stay cool during this weekend’s heat wave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Indiana- With the heat Saturday, Indianapolis EMS says they responded to more than a dozen heat related calls today. Eskenazi Health also said its emergency room saw more than 10 heat-related patients.

Families found ways to stay cool in the brutal heat. Many decided to take advantage of nearby splash pads like Mulberry Fields in Zionsville.

“Beautiful day, blue skies and we didn’t want to spend it all indoors so we thought what a great opportunity to come out and use the water park ,” said Don Schafer.

BRICS in Broad Ripple was also popular on Saturday as many in the area thought ice cream was another good way to cool down. Some thought the treat tasted much sweeter on this hot day.

“Taking bites slowly because I know it’s going to be hot for the next couple of hours,” said Deandre Crenshaw.