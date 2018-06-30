Highs rebound into the 90s; rain chances return Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Be prepared for another hot and humid day across central Indiana! Indianapolis reached a high of 90° on Friday with a heat index at 101°. The weather conditions will be similar on Saturday as temperatures rebound into the lower 90s. The humidity is going to create heat indices from 100° to 105° by the late afternoon hours! It will be another dry day across the area with scattered cloud cover through the afternoon.

Excessive heat warning remains in effect through 8 PM Sunday for our northern counties. Much of central Indiana is under a heat advisory through 8 PM Saturday.

There are going to be several dry hours on Sunday before showers and thunderstorms move into central Indiana. Clouds will build into the state during the afternoon and the heat could trigger an isolated shower or storm. However, rain chances will increase late in the day as a storm system approaches the state.

FOX Futurecast has showers and thunderstorms moving into our northwestern counties around. The rainfall will continue to track southeast during the overnight hours and into early Monday morning. There are going to be more rain chances next week along with highs in the 90s. The Fourth of July looks mainly dry at this point with only an isolated storm threat during the afternoon. Highs on the holiday will likely rise back into the lower to mid-90s.