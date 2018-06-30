× Indianapolis priest found guilty of domestic battery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis Catholic priest was found guilty of beating his wife.

Luke Reese was found guilty on three felony counts late Friday night after he was arrested in February.

He will be sentenced on charges of criminal confinement with bodily injury, domestic battery and battery resulting in bodily injury.

Court documents show Reese’s wife told police he found her and another man in a vehicle. She told investigators Reese then drove her around while hitting her and ended up taking her to Holy Rosary Church, where he made her kneel at the altar and slammed her into a wall.

Reese became the first married priest in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis when he was ordained in June 2016. Reese is a former Anglican priest who was part of a group ordained into the Catholic Church.

He was placed on a leave of absence at Holy Rosary Catholic Church following the allegations.