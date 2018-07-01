× Baby surrendered to Decatur Township Fire Department where installation of Safe Haven Baby Box is underway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A baby was surrendered at aDecatur Township Fire Department on Sunday—the same day the Safe Haven Law allowing parents to drop their newborns off in baby boxes at fire stations went into effect.

Decatur Township is set to become the third location for a Safe Haven Baby Box. The box was supposed to be completed by July 1, but because of delays and permit restrictions, it’s taking longer than some hoped.

The boxes can be installed at fire stations with 24-hour staffing. An alarm is hooked up to them so once a baby is dropped off, police are notified immediately.

There are currently two other fire stations in Indiana equipped with safe haven baby boxes – Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department in LaPorte County and Woodburn Fire Department in Allen County

Two babies have been surrendered at the LaPorte fire station in the last seven months; the most recent baby was surrendered in April.

Parents can talk to Safe Haven Baby Box professionals 24 hours a day at 1-866-99BABY1.

Later this morning around 10 a.m. fire officials and those with Safe Haven Baby Boxes will have a press conference. We will stream it on this post.