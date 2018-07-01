INDOT to pedestrians: Stay off closed downtown interstate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Drivers you’ve been warned: The I-65 downtown closures are officially in place, and Monday morning will be the first rush hour you’ll be dealing with detours.

On Sunday, drivers were already figuring out their easiest go-arounds.

“[I’m] not worried too much, we’ve been planning it out before hand,” said one driver.

For the next month, a two-and-a-half mile stretch of I-65, just northwest of downtown, will be closed as INDOT crews make repairs on seven bridges.

“Hopefully people have taken the time before the closure to really plan and drive those routes to find what works best for them,” said INDOT spokesman Lamar Holliday.

There’s never a good time for a project like this, but INDOT says it settled on July to avoid snarling traffic in August, when IPS and IUPUI students head back to school.

“We understand there will be some significant events happening downtown, again it’s one of those things where you have to be prepared and expect delays,” said Holliday.

INODT has been working overtime to educate drivers about the closures, but in a head-scratching twist, they’re now having to educate pedestrians too.

“I saw it this morning, we actually had a gentleman who actually walked up the ramp, and walked on I-65...just to see what’s going on,” said Holliday. “This is not a show.”

INDOT says bike riders have also been spotted cruising the closed interstate, putting themselves and construction workers at risk.

“I guess I’m just in shock that we have to discuss this,” said Holliday. “Be smart, do not go on the interstates if they’re closed… there are signage and barriers up for a reason, it’s for your safety.”

If you are caught on a closed interstate, you will be arrested and charged with a crime.