Los Angeles Lakers agree to terms with LeBron James on four-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 22: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Indiana Pacers in the second half of game four of the NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 22, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Cavaliers won 104-100. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, Cal. — LeBron James has agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
James, a four-time league MVP and three-time finals MVP, will join a young cast in Los Angeles. His free agency has been under intense speculation since the Cavs lost the finals in four games to the Warriors on June 8.