Los Angeles Lakers agree to terms with LeBron James on four-year deal

LOS ANGELES, Cal. — LeBron James has agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

James, a four-time league MVP and three-time finals MVP, will join a young cast in Los Angeles. His free agency has been under intense speculation since the Cavs lost the finals in four games to the Warriors on June 8.