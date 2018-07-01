Remaining hot and humid; storm chances return tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The heat wave continues for central Indiana this Sunday. Highs will rise back into the lower 90s during the afternoon hours and the humid conditions will create heat indices near 100°. There are a few changes in the forecast for today, including more cloud cover for the afternoon and a chance for scattered rainfall this evening.

Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect through 8 PM Sunday for the northern third of Indiana. Indianapolis and the majority of central Indiana is under a Heat Advisory through 8 PM.

FOX Futurecast has a few showers and thunderstorms moving into our western/northwestern counties after 7 PM. The thunderstorms will become more scattered during the late evening hours. Some storms may produce heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to travel over the state through the overnight hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy at the times we do not see rainfall. Temperatures will remain warm with lows dropping into the mid-70s.

Keep an umbrella on hand on Monday, especially during the morning hours. Scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day as a boundary travels over Indiana.

Warm and humid weather is expected on the Fourth of July as well. Highs on the holiday will climb into the lower to mid-90s. Recent forecast models are indicating drier weather conditions for Wednesday. However, a stray shower or thunderstorm may still fire up that afternoon.