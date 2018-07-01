× Report: Lance Stephenson to team up with LeBron James, join Lakers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lance Stephenson will join long-time adversary LeBron James after agreeing to a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple reports.

Free agent Lance Stephenson has agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2018

Lance Stephenson has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2018

The Pacers declined Stephenson’s option for next season this past week, making him a free agent. Stephenson averaged 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game with the Blue and Gold last season.

Stephenson tweeted out a thank you message to the Pacers organization once the news broke.