Report: Lance Stephenson to team up with LeBron James, join Lakers
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lance Stephenson will join long-time adversary LeBron James after agreeing to a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple reports.
The Pacers declined Stephenson’s option for next season this past week, making him a free agent. Stephenson averaged 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game with the Blue and Gold last season.
Stephenson tweeted out a thank you message to the Pacers organization once the news broke.