× Dairy Queen releases two patriotic Blizzards for Fourth of July

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Dairy Queen is here to help you become more patriotic this Fourth of July.

The company is offering two limited-edition Blizzards to celebrate Independence Day.

The exclusive Star Spangled Blizzard treat is red, white and blue through and through, with festive rock candy hand-blended with DQ creamy vanilla soft serve, topped with more signature DQ vanilla soft serve with a curl, blue rock candy and finished with a Stars & Stripes StarKiss treat.

The limited edition Blizzard will only be available in mini size.

If you miss out on the Star Spangled Banner Blizzard, July’s Blizzard of the Month is the new OREO Firework Blizzard.

It features red and blue popping candy mixed with OREO cookie pieces and hand-blended with DQ creamy vanilla soft serve.