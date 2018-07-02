× Former VA officer takes plea deal in assault case, will surrender law enforcement license

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A former officer with the Veterans Affairs Medical Center Police Department reached a plea agreement in his assault case.

Court documents say last April, 27-year-old Michael Kaim injured a man during an arrest. The next day, authorities say Kaim falsified a police report, saying that the man resisted and acted aggressively. Officials say the victim was cooperative.

The indictment said Kaim repeatedly struck the victim, whose name is redacted in the document, in the “face and head without legal justification.” The offense resulted in “bodily injury.”

Kaim “willfully deprived” the victim of the “right, secured and protected by the Constitution and laws of the United States, to be free from unreasonable seizure by one acting under the color of law, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a law enforcement officer,” the indictment said.

Kaim was indicted in January on a civil rights violation and obstruction of justice. He agreed to plead guilty to one count of deprivation of rights.

Per the plea agreement, Kaim will surrender his law enforcement license and won’t be allowed to seek other jobs in law enforcement.