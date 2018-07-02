Fourth of July 2018: Times & locations of fireworks displays across central Indiana

Fireworks will light up the skies in central Indiana this week! Fourth of July is Wednesday, but some Indiana cities are hosting their fireworks displays a day early.

Here are some times and locations for fireworks in Indianapolis and surrounding cities.

Tuesday, July 3:

Anderson

  • Location: Athletic Park – Wilson St & E. Eighth St.
  • Time: Dusk

Marion

  • Location: Matter Park, 1 Matter Park Circle
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Beech Grove

  • Location: 1300 Churchman Ave.
  • Time: Dusk

Wednesday, July 4

Brownsburg

  • Location: Field between Eagle and White Lick elementary schools
  • Time: 9:45 p.m.

Carmel (CarmelFest)

  • Location: Near the intersection of City Center Drive, Monon Trail
  • Time: 9:45 p.m.

Crawfordsville 

  • Location: Milligan Park
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Danville

  • Location: Danville Community High School, 100 Warrior Way
  • Time: Dusk

Edinburgh

  • Location: Sports Complex, 722 Eisenhower Dr
  • Time: 9:45 p.m.

Ellettsville 

  • Location: Edgewood High School football field, 601 S. Edgewood Dr.
  • Time: Dusk

Geist

  • Location: Fall Creek Road Bridge: 11695 Fall Creek Rd.
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Gas City

  • Location: Beaner Linn Park, 718 S. Broadway Street
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Indianapolis

  • Location: Regions Bank Tower
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Lafayette

  • Location: Riehle Plaza
  • Time: 10:10 p.m.

Lawrence

  • Location: Lawrence Community Park, 5301 N. Franklin Road
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Lebanon

  • Location: Lebanon Memorial Park, 130 E Ulen Drive
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Noblesville

  • Location: Noblesville High School grounds, 18111 Cumberland Rd
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Pendleton

  • Location: Falls Park, 460 Falls Park Drive
  • Time: Dusk

Peru

  • Location:  Water Street
  • Time: 9 p.m.

Plainfield

  • Location: Hummel Park, 1500 S. Center St.
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Westfield

  • Location: Grand Park, 711 E 191st St
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Yorktown

  • Location: Morrow’s Meadow, 1901 S. Tiger Drive
  • Time: Dusk

Zionsville

  • Location: Lions Park, 115 S. Elm St
  • Time: Dusk

If you do not see your location, please contact your local police department for times and locations.