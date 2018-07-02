× Fourth of July festivities and sports games to bring extra people to downtown this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Fourth of July summer holiday may fall in the middle of the week, but the city will be in a celebration mode all week long with various events scheduled throughout the week highlighted by the IPL Downtown Freedom Blast Wednesday.

The event will restrict or close several streets in downtown beginning as early as 4 a.m. Wednesday and other restrictions and closures will occur throughout the afternoon and evening until midnight.

An estimated 50,000 people are expected to come into downtown for the days festivities.

Other events happening throughout the week include:

Wednesday, July 4

Michigan and North streets will be closed between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets from 10 a.m. – midnight for the IPL Downtown Freedom Blast.

Market Street between Alabama and Monument Circle will be closed 4 a.m. – 12 p.m. and the north half of Monument Circle and College Avenue between Virginia Avenue and Washington Street will be closed from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. for the Firecracker 6. Additional roads will be partially closed along the course from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Friday, July 6



Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Food Truck Fridays driven by ChooseYourChevy.com will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

The east block of Georgia Street will be closed from noon – 8 p.m. for the American Classic Car Show.

Special Events

Indianapolis Indians games may cause increased traffic around Victory Field on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights as well as Sunday afternoon.

Indiana Eleven games may cause increased traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium Wednesday and Saturday nights.