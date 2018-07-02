Grandfather carjacked in store parking lot, police look for armed thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Police are looking for the armed thief who carjacked a grandfather in a Greenwood parking lot.

Sunday afternoon around 2:30, 60-year-old Allen Schoppenhorst was finishing up a quick trip to the Rural King in Greenwood. He returned his shopping cart and walked to his truck. Before Schoppenhorst could shut his truck door, the thief was already there.

“All of a sudden there was a big boom, my head rocked forward. I went to sit up and there was a second boom,” said Schoppenhorst.

Schoppenhorst is still sore and has a staple in the back of his head where the thief hit him over and over.

“I reached out and grabbed him and he didn’t even flinch,” he said.

The thief supposedly showed Schoppenhorst a gun and demanded money and the keys, but also had other plans.

“He told me to get in the backseat. I told him I was too old to crawl through the seats and that he’d have to open the backdoor. When he opened the backdoor I took off, running, screaming ‘He’s robbing me’,” Schoppenhorst said.

The parking lot was packed, so other customers heard the commotion and that was enough for the carjacker to take off with cash and the truck.

“Oh, he showed no fear, no fear at all. Almost like he enjoyed it. It’s kind of scary,” Schoppenhorst said, “Sooner or later, somebody is going to have a gun. It’s going to be bad,”

This grandfather admits he wants his truck back, but more importantly, he wants others to be alert and this thief to get caught before someone gets hurt.

Schoppenhorst’s truck is a 2000 grey Chevy Silverado pickup truck with a silver tailgate. It has an extended cab, with an 8-foot bed.

If you’ve seen it or know anything that can help detectives solve this case, call Greenwood police.