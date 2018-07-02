× Heat hangs on with real relief still days away; Warmest July 4th in six years

STILL HOT AND HUMID Heat and Humidity hang on as we start the work week – Monday heat index has reached 96-degrees in Indianapolis and nearing 100-degrees at Terre Haute, and Bloomington just after 4 pm.

Today marked the 6th straight day above normal and there is no letup to the heat.

HOT DOME HEADED WEST An upper-level high pressure or dome of heat has swung east Monday and allowed a weak front to enter the state. The front offers a slight pull back in humidity but not much. The dew point drops slightly today but will return and surge again before the Fourth of July holiday.

With an expected high temperature of 93° Wednesday, this will be the warmest July 4th in Indianapolis since 2012’s 102°.

The dome of heat is east now but will spread west through the week and plan on an uncomfortable heat index for the holiday of 100° to 105°. New advisories for the heat are being hoisted again over the Midwest Monday night.

Daily storm chances are most likely going to emerge during the heating of the day but most will miss out on rainfall. No real organized showers and thunderstorms are expected until late in the week when a cold front enters the state.