Heat holds, as storm chances slowly creep up in the coming days!

Another hot one today with limited shower and storm chances around. Best or greatest chances will be this afternoon and mainly east of Indianapolis, with 30% coverage. Although the front is weak, it will linger over the next few days and become stationary. This will aid in daily storm chances, although lots of dry time appears to be in the mix too.

Truly, no break in the heat or humidity through the holiday week with our best storm chances on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday (40 to 50% chances). Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with a slight drop in humidity.