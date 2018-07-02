× High temperatures cause problem spot on I-465 on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The heat is causing problems for drivers on Indianapolis’ northwest side. A bump in the road has appeared as I-465 west transitions to I-465 south, just beyond the I-865 split. INDOT officials say they believe the issue was caused by the high temperatures.

One semi driver tells FOX 59 he nearly lost a tire while going over the bump. Our cameras spotted some cars’ tires going airborne as the crossed the troublesome spot.

INDOT was notified about the issue and the department sent a crew out to inspect the area. Spokesperson Scott Manning says they now believe the concrete underneath the road is pushing up on the asphalt and creating a significant bump.

“As tires from vehicles, especially large trucks, go over that pavement consistently it can cause that ripple effect, wash boarding, to lift up a little bit,” said Manning, as he explained why roads sometimes buckle when temperatures get this high.

Drivers are also seeing roads with heat-related damage in other parts of the state.

“With this particular heat wave, it’s kind of centered over Indiana and the upper Midwest right now,” Manning said. “It’s really a statewide problem. It’s something we have to watch from Lake Michigan all the way down to Ohio River.”

Manning said INDOT crews will be out fixing the bump on I-465 tonight. He warns drivers to expect some lane closures as repairs happen.

He warns heat-related road problems can pop up quickly.

“For drivers, if they see damage they think may be due to excessive heat – let INDOT know,” Manning said. “It’s really is going to be a concern until this heat breaks.”

You can report a concern to INDOT here.