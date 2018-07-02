× ISP: Connersville man in serious condition after reckless driver leaves scene

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police are searching for a driver after a 60-year-old was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

At around 4:30 p.m., a driver of a propane truck, identified as Vernon Brown, of Connersville, was going northbound on SR 1 when he reportedly lost control of his truck while attempting to avoid a head-on collision.

Police say a red southbound SUV, driven by an unidentified woman, began passing a vehicle going up a hill moments before the incident.

Brown’s truck struck a utility pole before rolling onto its side. He was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries.

The driver of the red SUV left the scene and authorities need the public’s help in identifying the driver. The make of the vehicle is unknown.

If anyone may have witnessed the crash you’re encouraged to call authorities at 765-778-2121.