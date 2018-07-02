Kids First on Fox: Back to School

KIDS FIRST ON FOX - In just over a month, IPS students will return to class. 'Back to school' time comes with a new set of challenges for students of all ages. Your child might be going to a new school, learning a new routine or working at new after-school job. All of this requires parent involvement to make the transition as smooth as possible. As a parent, you can start preparing for the sudden changes now.
Support your child's physical and emotional needs:
- Remember the important of routine before and after school.
- Be a positive influence.
- Develop strategies to deal with peer conflict.
- Talk to your child about his or her day.
- Showcase class projects, good grades.
- Ask for help.
Tonja Eagan and Angela Bridge with LifeSmart Youth offer important tips and resources to set your child up for success this upcoming school year.
Other resources: