Kids First on Fox: Back to School

KIDS FIRST ON FOX - In just over a month, IPS students will return to class. 'Back to school' time comes with a new set of challenges for students of all ages. Your child might be going to a new school, learning a new routine or working at new after-school job. All of this requires parent involvement to make the transition as smooth as possible. As a parent, you can start preparing for the sudden changes now.

Support your child's physical and emotional needs:

Remember the important of routine before and after school.

Be a positive influence.

Develop strategies to deal with peer conflict.

Talk to your child about his or her day.

Showcase class projects, good grades.

Ask for help.

Tonja Eagan and Angela Bridge with LifeSmart Youth offer important tips and resources to set your child up for success this upcoming school year.

Other resources:

Connect2Help 211

CDC Parent Information

AAP Healthy Children