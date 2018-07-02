× Man dies in south west side traffic accident

INDIANAPOLIS — A single-vehicle traffic accident has claimed the life of the vehicle’s driver.

The crash happened shortly after midnight Monday in the 4400 block of Mann Rd. near Superior Rd. on the city’s south west side. When investigators arrived, they found a car had crashed head-on into a roadside tree. The male victim in his 30’s was alone in the vehicle, traveling south on Mann Rd., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Accident investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.