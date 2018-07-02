× Man killed in southwest side crash identified as Decatur Township teacher

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man who died in a crash on the southwest side early Monday morning has been identified as a Decatur Township teacher.

Trent Conn was driving on Mann Rd. when his vehicle crashed into a tree around 12:20 a.m. The 33-year-old was the only occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Conn was a teacher at Gold Academy and a member of Church of God, according to his obituary. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The obituary says Conn “loved coaching both of his children in youth sports” and he was an all-conference baseball player himself.

Funeral services will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at River of Life Church. He’ll be laid to rest at Floral Park Cemetery.