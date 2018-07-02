× Police: Madison County man dies following head-on collision with bus

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A 69-year old Alexandria man died Monday after a head-on collision on SR 9.

At around 4: 30 p..m. authorities were dispatched to SR 9, between CR 900 N and 1000 N in Alexandria on the report of a multi-vehicle crash.

A small athletic bus reportedly from Alexandria Monroe Schools was northbound when police say a S-10 pickup truck crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the bus.

69-year-old Thomas Derry was pronounced dead at Community Hospital following the crash.

The driver of the bus, 27-year-old Ashley Anacker, of Muncie, was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.