Police search for man accused of sexually assaulting 91-year-old in McCordsville

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. – Investigators with the McCordsville Police Department are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 91-year-old woman at a senior living center, according to the Greenfield Daily Reporter.

Police responded to the incident at the Traditions at Brookside senior living center around 1 a.m. last Wednesday after the survivor activated a medical alert device.

The attacker took some of the woman’s belongings before fleeing the scene.

McCordsville police have not released a description of the suspect. In fact, they are releasing very little information at this time in an effort to protect the investigation, according to the Greenfield Daily Reporter.

Traditions Management issued this statement:

“First and foremost, our hearts and prayers are with the victim and her loved ones. We are inspired by our resident’s courage and strength, thankful for our employees who responded quickly to assist the victim in notifying authorities and uplifted by the outpouring of support we have witnessed within the community. The McCordsville Police Department has requested that we direct inquiries regarding the incident and investigation to the Detective in charge of this case. In the meantime, we will continue to review and enhance the existing safety measures, and meet with residents, employees, and families to reinforce security awareness. If anyone has any information regarding this crime, we ask that they please call the McCordsville Police at 317-335-2812.”

McCordsville Police Chief Harold Rodgers is asking anyone with information about the assault to call them at 317-335-2812.