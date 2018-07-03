× 3 vehicles struck by gunfire on interstate

INDIANAPOLIS — Three vehicles were damaged by flying bullets during an early morning incident on the city’s east side. There were no known injuries from the gunfire. Investigators are unclear if the occupants were shooting at each other.

Indiana State Police investigators believe the shooting erupted somewhere on I-465 near the Shadeland Ave. exit in Lawrence. Three vehicles were found in different locations with gunfire damage, according to Indiana State Police investigators, who are now chasing down leads and searching for suspects.

Damages to the vehicles included a shot-out tire, windows with bullet holes, and a gas tank that may have been hit by one or more bullets. The driver of one of the damaged vehicles made their way to the parking lot of a church at 52nd and Shadeland Ave. That car was damaged by at least two bullet holes.

State Police investigators are working to piece together what circumstances led to shots being fired.