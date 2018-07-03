4 arrested after IMPD seizes $750K worth of drugs, guns, cash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Four people are in custody after a large bust in Indianapolis.

IMPD says they seized about 45 pounds of what’s believed to be meth or heroin. Tests are being done to determine what exactly the drugs are.

Officers also seized eight guns and $44,000 in cash. Altogether, police say the haul is worth about $750,000.

The drugs, guns and cash were collected at two scenes, one on the city’s southwest side and one on the southeast side. Officers believe taking it off the streets will save lives.

Police say the investigation into this case started back in early March.