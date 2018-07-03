90° heat rolls on; new heat advisory for this afternoon!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hazy sunshine, hot temperatures and spotty storms will be in the mix today! At least this morning remains mild and muggy AND dry for the morning rush. Sunshine will heat things up quickly and higher dew points will create a very tough, stuffy afternoon for outdoor activities.

The heat index for our area will range between 95° to 100°, as storms develop in the peak heating (2 p.m. through 6 p.m.). Any storms will produce healthier gusts, lightning and torrential downpours but only in SELECTED areas.

For the fourth of July, more heat and humidity with LIMITED, late-day storm chances of 10% or less. All celebrations will need to be done thoughtfully with the heat around and kids playing outdoors. Cool time will be needed!

Scattered storms (40%) return on Thursday, providing our best chance of more substantial rains and storms for the state with a passing cold front! This front will clear us out by Friday and bring a drop in temperatures and dew points (low-level moisture) for the remainder of the holiday weekend!