Authorities in Anderson recover body of missing man swimming at quarry

ANDERSON, Ind. – Authorities in Madison County have found the body of a man who went missing while swimming at a quarry.

According to authorities, just before 6:00 p.m. they were dispatched to Irving Materials gravel, located on Alexandria Pike, for the report of a person in the water.

The victim, believed to be 20, was swimming with three teenagers at the time of the incident.

After a search lasting more than two hours, authorities recovered the body.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will perform the autopsy.