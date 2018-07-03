Authorities searching for man who attacked woman at Mounds State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDERSON, Ind. – Authorities are searching for a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman at Mounds State Park on Tuesday.

The victim told officers she was jogging through the park at about 12:45 p.m. when she came upon the suspect standing alone along a trail, acting suspicious. As she attempted to divert to another trail, she says the suspect came up behind her and took her to the ground, struck her in the face and groped her.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was able to fight him off by punching and scratching the attacker.

Detectives say the victim, a man who called 911 and two other witnesses described the suspect as being a Latin American male in his early 20s, who stand at about 5’6” to 5’8” tall and has an athletic build.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 765-646-9281 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.