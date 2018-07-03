Events back on at CarmelFest after storms

CARMEL, Ind.– CarmelFest activities were suspended temporarily Tuesday as storms with lots of lightning posed a safety risk.
Event organizers said initially asked attendees to take shelter as the weather passed. After lightning was spotted in the area, they suspended all activities and asked people to evacuate the area. At 6:28 p.m., they said all activities were back on.
The event features live entertainment on three stages, food, music, games, KidZone and an all new ExtremeZone.
Attendees can enjoy signature performances from the Wright Brothers, The Carmel Symphony Orchestra, My Yellow Rickshaw, along with returning favorite bands, emerging artists and the newly added “Hoosier Crossroads Music Festival.” Learn more here from our partners at CBS4.