‘I will not tolerate drama’: Manager’s heartless texts to worker with son on life support result in firing

ALBION, Mich. – A Michigan mother shared a heartless text message exchange with her boss—and it went viral.

Crystal Reynolds Fisher’s son is on life support, and she said she couldn’t return to work until he got better. She texted her boss, identified as “Dawn,” to let her know about her predicament.

“I’m just letting u know my son is still on life support so until he is out of the bad, I will not be able to make it to work,” she wrote. “I can let u know as he starts to get better so that way I can return to work with no problems.”

“That isn’t how we do things, so I’ll accept that you’re quitting,” her boss replied.

“Ok, so how do we do things when my child is on life support? I never said I was quitting so I take it that [you are] firing me?” Crystal wrote to her boss. She needed the time off because her son fell ill from a bacterial infection, she told WXMI.

“If you can’t come to work that’s you quitting,” Dawn texted back. She later wrote, “There is no reason you can’t work and I will not tolerate drama. End of conversation. If you aren’t there to work your shift tomorrow, then I take that as you’ve quit.”

Crystal appealed to her boss’ compassionate side, reminding her that this wasn’t a routine appointment to the doctor or dentist. She said she’d contact corporate and insisted she never quit her job.

“I have a store to run and that’s my focus,” Dawn wrote later in the exchange.

The story picked up steam on social media, where the post has nearly 70,000 shares. The reaction was swift, with many people upset and angered at Dawn’s treatment of her employee.

Crystal’s workplace, Folk Oil Company, caught wind of the situation and fired the manager a few days later. The company apologized, saying the situation was handled “improperly and without the compassion that we value as a company.”

Here’s the company’s statement: