IMPD Mounted Patrol mourning loss of second horse within month

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD Mounted Patrol is morning the loss of its 22-year-old horse named Dusty.

The horse is the second mounted patrol member to be put down within the last month after Colonel died due to age and pain.

Dusty was purchased by the Mounted Horse Patrol Association in 2004 from a prison in Louisiana where inmates there help train police horses.

He was a regular of event patrols around Indianapolis.

“He was the rock and father of the herd. He was always placing the rookie or veteran horses in their place. He was a rock-solid, reliable horse for the Unit and he will be missed for sure,” said Horse Patrol Association Executive Director Chris Golightly.

IMPD said Dusty had lower leg issues that were beyond the scope of rehabilitation.

The patrol says their horses are getting older, with an average age of about 15 years. The association faces the difficult task of replacing both Dusty and Colonel despite tight funds.

If you would like to support IMPD and help purchase a new horse, you can donate here.