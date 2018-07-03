× Important fireworks laws every Hoosier needs to know for the Fourth of July

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – State Fire Marshal Jim Greeson is reminding Hoosiers to be aware of fireworks laws while celebrating the Fourth of July this year. He says both fireworks users and fireworks retailers selling to the public need to abide by the law.

When fireworks can be used

Throughout the year, it is legal to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., but this may be limited by local ordinances.

On state holidays, it is legal to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. to midnight, but again, local ordinances may limit this.

The times on the following dates are protected for consumer use of fireworks and may not be prohibited by local ordinances:

June 29-July 3: from 9 a.m. until two hours after sunset

July 4: from 9 a.m. to midnight

July 5-July 9: from 9 a.m. until two hours after sunset

Where fireworks can be used

Fireworks may only be set off on the user’s property, on a property of someone who has consented to the use of fireworks or at locally identified special discharge locations.

What can happen if fireworks laws are broken

There are penalties that come with breaking the laws regarding fireworks. Here are a few examples:

A person using fireworks anywhere other than the three previously listed places could face a maximum fine of $500 per infraction.

Damaging someone else’s property with fireworks could result in a fine of $5,000 as well as one year imprisonment. Restitution costs to the property owner may also be assessed.

Someone recklessly, knowingly or intentionally using fireworks and causing the serious injury or death of someone else could face imprisonment and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Anyone under the age of 18 possessing or using fireworks without the presence of an adult could face a fine of $500 per infraction.

As for retailers, they must hold a permit through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s Fire and Building Safety Division, which is overseen by the State Fire Marshal. They also may only sell 1.4G and Section 8(a) fireworks, and only to those 18 years of age and older.